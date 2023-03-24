U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW opened at $2.64 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

