U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.6 %
GROW opened at $2.64 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.03.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Featured Stories
