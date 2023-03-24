Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Up 1.5 %

AVGR stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.