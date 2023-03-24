Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

