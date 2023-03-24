Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

PBYI stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

