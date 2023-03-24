BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,186 shares of company stock valued at $774,831. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

