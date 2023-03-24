Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

