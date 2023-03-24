Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
