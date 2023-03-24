National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
National Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.