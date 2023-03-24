National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

About National Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

