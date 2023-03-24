Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

