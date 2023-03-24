Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

