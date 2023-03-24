Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $537,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth CMT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 239,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,971,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

