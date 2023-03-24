Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,068,863 shares of company stock worth $257,047,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

