Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,955,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.