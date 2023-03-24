Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

