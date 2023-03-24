Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 344 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $46.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

