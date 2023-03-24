Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

