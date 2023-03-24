Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,838 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

