Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUSB opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

