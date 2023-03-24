Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

