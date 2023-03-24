Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 1,200 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.05.

SEDG stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

