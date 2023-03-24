4,930 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGSB opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

