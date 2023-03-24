Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,313,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,875,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $106.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

