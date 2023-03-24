Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 3,950 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

CPB stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

