Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $233,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

AEE stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

