Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $220,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

AFG stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

