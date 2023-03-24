Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $311.49 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $326.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,191.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Barclays upped their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.