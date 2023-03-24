Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $215,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.26 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.