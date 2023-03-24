Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

ZTS opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.44.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

