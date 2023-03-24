Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares during the period.

IMCG stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

