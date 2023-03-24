Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 11,500 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 191.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.53 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

