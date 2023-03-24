Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $216.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

