Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

