Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $200.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

