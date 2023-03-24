The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $163.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.