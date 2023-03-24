Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 6,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

