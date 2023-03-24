22,651 Shares in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMB stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

