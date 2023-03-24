Merit Financial Group LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

