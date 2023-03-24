Merit Financial Group LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.26 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

