Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

