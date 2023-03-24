Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.42. Via Renewables shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 6,384 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Stock Down 23.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.35%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,471.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

