Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.42. Via Renewables shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 6,384 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Via Renewables Stock Down 23.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Via Renewables Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Via Renewables
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,471.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Via Renewables (VIA)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.