PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $12.21

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $11.07. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9,069,686 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

