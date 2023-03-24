Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down to $82.62

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.62, but opened at $79.72. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 102,504 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

