Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Gap Up to $56.67

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $57.92. Sonoco Products shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 75,247 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

