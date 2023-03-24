Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.94. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 9,430,534 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
