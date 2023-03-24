Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.96. Coupang shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 546,065 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -292.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after buying an additional 783,885 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.