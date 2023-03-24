Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 204,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 399,246 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.11.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URNM. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

