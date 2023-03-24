Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.98. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 121,656 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NUTX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Nutex Health Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.