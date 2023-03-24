Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.98. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 121,656 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUTX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutex Health by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,237,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.