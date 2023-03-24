Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.53. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 570,466 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
