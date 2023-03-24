Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.57. Apple Hospitality REIT shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 248,417 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

