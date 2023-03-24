Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.47. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 34,679 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.