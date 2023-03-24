Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.47. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 34,679 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newegg Commerce (NEGG)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.