MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.06. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 52,615 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $671.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
