MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.06. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 52,615 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $671.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MultiPlan by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 465,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.